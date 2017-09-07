Jaguar Debuts Future-Type Concept

Jaguar Land Rover is preparing for the inevitable coming of EVs, car sharing, and autonomous vehicles just like most other automakers. And it has chosen the Tech Fest in London to show its plan of action, announcing it will offer an electrified powertrain on every model starting from 2020, and debuting an autonomous concept with a steering wheel that acts as a personal concierge.

Much like Aston Martin, JLR will offer an electrified powertrain on every model line in the near future. JLR wants to achieve this goal in 2020 by presenting a range of fully electric, plug-in hybrid, and mild hybrid vehicles. It’s an ambitious goal, considering Jaguar is a bit behind the game in terms of alternative powertrains. Jaguar will launch its first electric vehicle, the I-Pace, next year.

Recently, Volvo announced it would stop offering pure gas cars altogether by 2019. Its lineup will include gas and diesel plug-in hybrids, all-electric vehicles, and mild hybrids.

Jaguar’s Future-Type concept looks a little further into the future. The autonomous vision, which Jaguar says looks ahead to 2040, features a voice-controlled steering wheel.

The unique wheel answers your questions, organizes your travel arrangements, and helps you select entertainment options in the car. Drivers can also take the wheel out of the car and command it to order pizza at home much like you could do with an Amazon Echo or Google Home device.

Jaguar says the steering wheel could be the only part of a car people own in the future as the industry moves toward autonomous cars for hire. The automaker calls its intelligent steering wheel “Sayer,” named after Malcolm Sayer, the designer who penned the C-Type, D-Type, and E-Type.

Speaking of the E-Type, Jaguar is debuting its first electric version at the Tech Fest. Based on a 1968 Series 1.5 Roadster, the E-Type Zero features an electric powertrain capable of hitting 60 mph in 5.5 seconds. The vehicle was produced by Jaguar Classic in Warwickshire, U.K.