Jaguar Land Rover Opens Classic Works to Preserve and Restore Historical Cars

Jaguar Land Rover opened a new facility in Coventry, England to service the manufacturer’s classic cars. June 14, the opening date, also marks the 64th anniversary of Jaguar’s Le Mans win in a C-type driven by Duncan Hamilton and Tony Rolt in 1953, the first victory for a disc-braked car at the circuit.
Le Mans winning C-type, D-type, and XJR-9 racecars from the Jaguar Heritage Trust, located at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, were present at the opening.
Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works‘ new 150,000 square-foot facility has 54 individual workshop bays and strip down areas to service vehicles in addition to a dedicated engine shop. The premises provide space for a total of 480 cars.
Andy Wallace, who drove the Le Mans winning XJR-9 in 1988, is the chief test driver for the facility. His role is to give the final assessment on cars before they are returned to clients.
1957 D-type cars, which placed 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, are making a road tour this summer following the Classic Works’ opening.
They’ll begin in Coventry and make their way down to Hampton Court Palace for the Concours of Elegance, held September 1-3.
Comments
We’ve Temporarily Removed Comments
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.