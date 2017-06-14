Jaguar Land Rover Opens Classic Works to Preserve and Restore Historical Cars

Jaguar Land Rover opened a new facility in Coventry, England to service the manufacturer’s classic cars. June 14, the opening date, also marks the 64th anniversary of Jaguar’s Le Mans win in a C-type driven by Duncan Hamilton and Tony Rolt in 1953, the first victory for a disc-braked car at the circuit.

Le Mans winning C-type, D-type, and XJR-9 racecars from the Jaguar Heritage Trust, located at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon, were present at the opening.

Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works‘ new 150,000 square-foot facility has 54 individual workshop bays and strip down areas to service vehicles in addition to a dedicated engine shop. The premises provide space for a total of 480 cars.

Andy Wallace, who drove the Le Mans winning XJR-9 in 1988, is the chief test driver for the facility. His role is to give the final assessment on cars before they are returned to clients.

1957 D-type cars, which placed 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, are making a road tour this summer following the Classic Works’ opening.

They’ll begin in Coventry and make their way down to Hampton Court Palace for the Concours of Elegance, held September 1-3.