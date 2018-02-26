Jaguar I-Pace EV is Smaller Than the F-Pace but Larger Than the E-Pace

When Jaguar revealed the I-Pace concept back in 2016, it said customers would only have to wait until 2018 to buy the production version. True to its word, Jaguar confirmed today that the official reveal is still on for Thursday, March 1. It also released a teaser image that shows how the I-Pace fits into the rest of its SUV lineup.

Length-wise, it looks like the I-Pace will slot between the smaller E-Pace and the larger F-Pace. That said, it looks like the I-Pace will be just as roomy, if not roomier than the F-Pace since the designers didn’t need to make room for an engine up front.

We don’t know much about what the interior will look like, but Jaguar’s been caught testing lightly camouflaged prototypes that showed most of the crossover’s exterior design. Don’t expect the production version to look exactly like the concept, but it looks like Jaguar hasn’t changed much.

Jaguar’s also been upfront about the I-Pace’s specs, promising that it will stick closely to the concept’s 400 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque and that it should hit 60 mph in about 4 seconds. Range should be about 300 miles, up from the original target of 220 miles.

Those stats might not shame a higher-trim Tesla Model X, but we have a feeling a lot of prospective EV buyers will be more than happy with what the I-Pace offers.