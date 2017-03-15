Jaguar I-Pace Concept Electrifies the Streets of London

Some lucky sods recently got to take the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace concept for a spin around Olympic Park in London, well ahead of the I-Pace’s production debut. The concept was unveiled in November at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show and made an appearance at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show last week wearing a new Photon Red skin.

Lightweight electric motors at the I-Pace’s front and rear axles crank out a combined output of 395 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. London fog and wet weather won’t be a bother thanks to its all-wheel drive.

Jaguar claims the EV can sprint from 0-60 mph in about four seconds — that’s properly quick — while offering a range of approximately 311 miles from its 90kWh lithium-ion battery.

The automaker also says that an 80 percent charge can be reached in 90 minutes by using a 50kW DC charger. It sounds a bit dodgy, but we look forward to testing it out on this side of the pond.

“The feedback on the I-Pace Concept has been fantastic. With the I-Pace Concept we’ve torn up the rulebook to create a vehicle with supercar inspired aesthetics, sports car performance and SUV space, in one electric package. It has surprised people and the enthusiasm for our first electric vehicle has been beyond all my expectations,” Ian Callum, Jaguar director of design, said in a statement.

“Driving the concept on the streets is really important for the design team. It’s very special to put the car outside and in the real world. You can see the true value of the I-Pace’s dramatic silhouette and powerful proportions when you see it on the road, against other cars. The I-Pace Concept represents the next generation of battery electric vehicle design. For me, the future of motoring has arrived.”

Bravo. Jaguar says the production version of the I-Pace will be revealed later in 2017 before it hits the road in the second half of 2018.