2017 All-Stars Contender: Jaguar F-Pace

The 2017 Jaguar F-Pace S roared into the All-Stars competition on 22-inch wheels driven by a 380-horsepower supercharged V-6. The F-Pace is Jaguar’s first-ever SUV and the British automaker couldn’t afford to get its entry into the hot market segment wrong.

With 332 lb-ft of torque on offer as well, the F-Pace S is capable of hitting 60 mph in just 5.1 seconds. The output gets sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Our example came equipped with plenty of luxury and tech upgrades, including the $1,800 Comfort and Convenience Package (cooled front seats, heated and power-reclining rear seats, gesture-opening tailgate). It also featured the $2,200 Luxury Interior Upgrade Package (four-zone climate control, cooled glovebox, upgraded carpet, suede-cloth headliner, and configurable ambient lighting), and $3,200 Technology Package (10.2-inch navigation screen, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and 825-watt Meridian sound system).

Jaguar F Pace 2017 All Stars Contender Rear Three Quarter 01

Absent from this package are increasingly common active features like adaptive cruise control. Jaguar offers it along with 360-degree parking assist as part of the $3,200 Driver Assistance Package.

After spending some time with the F-Pace, online editor Ed Tahaney found himself fond of the exterior, noting, “the F-Pace is one of the best-looking SUVs around, it looks good coming and going.”

Features editor Rory Jurnecka wrote, “the F-Pace offers just the right blend of comfort and sport — it’s a vehicle that feels confident when it’s pushed, but doesn’t make sacrifices when you just want to amble around town.”

Was the F-Pace able to parlay these positive impressions into an AUTOMOBILE All-Stars trophy? Come back on March 11 to find out.

2017 Jaguar F-Pace S Specifications
ON SALE Now
PRICE $58,695/$72,018 (base/as tested)
ENGINE 3.0L supercharged DOHC 24-valve V-6
380 hp @ 6,500 rpm, 332 lb-ft @ 4,500 rpm
TRANSMISSION 8-speed automatic
LAYOUT 4-door, 5-passenger, front-engine, AWD SUV
EPA MILEAGE 18/23 mpg (city/hwy)
L x W x H 196.3 x 76.2 x 65.0 in
WHEELBASE 113.1 in
WEIGHT 4,015 lb
0-60 MPH 5.1 sec
TOP SPEED 155 mph

