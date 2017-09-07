Jaguar Electric E-Type Zero is the Most Beautiful EV Ever Made

Here’s an EV we can all get behind—an electric-powered Jaguar E-type. The gang at Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works in Coventry has been working overtime and created one of the classiest electric convertibles we’ve ever seen.

The restored and converted E-type Zero has a range of about 170 miles from a 40-kWh battery that requires 6 to 7 hours for a full charge. It makes its official debut at the Jaguar Land Rover Tech Fest on September 8 in London.

“E-type Zero combines the renowned E-type dynamic experience with enhanced performance through electrification,” said Tim Hannig, Director of Jaguar Land Rover Classic, in a statement.

“This unique combination creates a breathtaking driving sensation. Our aim with the E-type Zero is to future-proof classic car ownership. We’re looking forward to the reaction of our clients as we investigate bringing this concept to market.”

The E-type Zero is a restored Series 1.5 Roadster and is totally original in specification— aside from its 21st century powertrain, LED headlights, and modified instrumentation and fascia, according to Jaguar. Another nice bonus is this Jaguar E-type is quicker than an original E-type, with a 0-62 mph time of 5.5 seconds.

“In order to seamlessly combine the new electric powertrain of the E-type Zero with the dynamic set-up of the original E-type specification, we have limited the vehicle’s power output. We believe this provides the optimum driving experience,” Hannig added.

The Jag E-type Zero’s lithium-ion battery pack that has the same dimensions as the original XK six-cylinder engine used in the E-type, and a similar weight. Not entirely surprisingly, the electric powertrain uses some technology and components borrowed from the upcoming all-electric Jaguar I-PACE.

While the battery sits under the long hood, the electric motor resides behind the battery pack, in the same location as the gearbox on the E-type. A new driveshaft sends power to a carry-over differential and final drive. Jaguar reports that the total weight is about 100 pounds less than the original.

“We have integrated the new electric powertrain into the existing E-type structure, which means a conventional engine could be reinstalled at any point,” Hannig said.

“We think this is essential as it ensures a period Jaguar remains authentic to its DNA. We could use this technology to transform any classic XK-engine Jaguar.”

The Jaguar E-type Zero can be seen by the public at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London from September 8-10.