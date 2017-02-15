Jaguar Debuts Two All-New Engines for XE, XF, and F-PACE

Jaguar has debuted two all-new engines for its XE, XF, and F-PACE lineup, giving customers a wider variety of options when choosing the right engine for their needs. Using the successful Ingenium engine platform, there’s now a new turbocharged gasoline engine and a new diesel. Jaguar has also used the time to increase the power on the 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 engine found in the XE R-Sport to make the XE S.

The gasoline engine is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that uses twin-scroll turbos, Continuously Variable Valve Lift technology, electro-hydraulic valve control, variable intake valve lift, direct injection and an exhaust manifold that’s integrated with the cylinder head casting. In all, the new engine makes 247 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque at only 1,200 rpm. It was also wholly designed and engineered in-house.

As for the new diesel engine, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine produces 180 horsepower, but little was stated beyond that. We do, however, know that the diesel will be the entry-level engine on the XE, XF, and F-PACE from now on, which drops the XF entry price to $48,770.

As for the Jaguar XE S, it too will receive the two new engines detailed above, but for those that want a bit more grunt, a newly tuned 3.0-liter V-6 is ready to go. Tuned to provide an additional 40 hp, the Jaguar XE S is now rated at 380 hp (up from 340) and takes the place of the old R-Sport trim package. The 40 extra horses is said to provide better acceleration off the line and “improved performance throughout the rev range. The price for the new XE S starts at $53,270.

The two new engines and new engine tune for the XE S will begin to matriculate to dealerships in May and will be exclusively for 2018 cars.