Jaguar Debuts 600 Horsepower XE SV Project 8

Jaguar’s Special Operations division has just unleashed the company’s latest ludicrous offering, the XE SV Project 8. But first, it must be tested on the Nürburgring’s infamous Nordschleife and could become, if its specs are to be believed, the fastest four-door sedan ever to lap the infamous test track. Currently, the fastest four-door around the track is Alfa Romeo’s Giulia QV, but that might change with the XE SV Project 8.

Unlike the Giulia QV’s twin-turbocharged Ferrari-derived V-6 engine, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 is backed by Jaguar’s now ubiquitous 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 engine. However, whereas other iterations of this engine develop 550, as seen in the F-TYPE R and Range Rover SVR, and 575 in the F-TYPE SVR, the XE SV Project 8 will likely be the most powerful Jaguar ever built as it wants it to feature 600 supercharged horses.

The XE SV Project 8 also will not be some hyper low production car leaving Jaguar’s Coventry workshop; rather the manufacturer will build a total of 300 units to be sold worldwide.

“The time is right for SVO to produce the most extreme performance road car in the history of Jaguar. The SVO team is possessed by the spirit of performance and committed to creating the most thrilling driving experience imaginable,” said John Edwards, Jaguar managing director of special operations, in a release.

“Our clients worldwide were thrilled by the F-TYPE Project 7. The new XE SV Project 8 takes aerodynamics and performance engineering to another level — it is conceived for enthusiasts and the most discerning collectors.”

The upcoming super-sedan will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 30, but it will mark its un-camouflaged debut two days prior. Price hasn’t been released, but Edwards stated that, “The price for such an extreme performance sports car available in strictly limited numbers will reflect that.”

Check out the teaser trailer for the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 below.