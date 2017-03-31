Jaguar Classic Will Restore Ten Series I E-Types to Factory Spec

For those who simply aren’t satisfied with third-party restorations, Jaguar Classic is now taking orders for another reissued model. Following the successful launch of the reborn XKSS and Lightweight E-Type coupe, Jag Classic will restore ten regular Series I E-Types back to original factory spec.

Unlike the XKSS, each E-Type begins life as an existing Series I E-Type, which were produced between 1961 and 1968. After arriving in the Classic workshop, a team of “E-Type experts” strips the car down to the bare metal and rebuild the entire car down to redoing the spot-welding locations for the body panels.

Nothing is modernized, including the engine. Buyers will have a choice of either the 3.8-liter or 4.2-liter inline-six, the latter putting down a strong 265 hp to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. Since this is as it exited the factory, performance is the same, achieving 0-60 mph in 7.0-seconds and a claimed top speed of 150 mph.

While the regular build will be exactly as it arrived new, Jaguar will apply contemporary updates from later model years at an extra charge, including improved cooling, a syncromesh transmission, and beefier Series II front brake calipers.

This isn’t an easy process, so it’s priced accordingly. Prices begin at a dizzying $357,000, and only climb from there. If you want one, you’d better hurry, as only ten will be built.