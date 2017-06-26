Jaguar Brings 296-HP Four-Cylinder to XE, XF, and F-Pace

The Jaguar XE, XF, and F-Pace will offer a 296-hp four-cylinder engine option for the 2018 model year.

Models with the new engine will carry the 30t badge and will produce 295 lb-ft of torque. Across the range, Jaguar will also offer a 2.0-liter turbo-four with 247 hp (up 7 hp from before), a 2.0-liter turbodiesel making 180 hp, and a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 with 380 hp. The version of the 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 that made 340 hp is no longer available.

Jaguar says its new four-cylinder engine will allow the XE to hit 60 mph in 5.2 seconds when paired with all-wheel drive. For 2018, the XE receives the 380-hp V-6 for the first time.

Hitting 60 mph with the new engine should only take 5.4 seconds in the rear-drive XF, Jaguar says. Jaguar also estimates a 5.7-second time for the F-Pace SUV with the new engine. The XF and the F-Pace are newly available with the base 247-hp four-cylinder for 2018.

The new engine, manufactured in Wolverhampton, U.K., comes paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. The XE and XF come with a choice of rear- and all-wheel drive, although the F-Pace features all-wheel drive as standard. New features on the three models include gesture controlled trunk lid, forward vehicle guidance, and forward traffic detection.