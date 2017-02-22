Italdesign Launches Specialty Supercar Division with New V-10 Coupe

Are current Lamborghinis not Lamborghini enough for you? You might want to give Italdesign a call. The Audi-owned design house announced it will develop a new specialty division for extremely low-volume supercars, k­icking things off with a run of five V-10 powered coupes.

Italdesign bills the new bespoke division as “Italdesign Automobili Speciali,” a sub-brand aimed at creating handfuls of supercars primarily for high-end collectors. The first car to wear the I.A.S badge is a wild Lambo-esque coupe that wears much of the same wild angular design flairs we’ve found on cars like the Centenario and Veneno.

Considering Italdesign’s ownership by Audi, it’s no surprise power comes from a Lamborghini-sourced 5.2-liter V-10 engine, likely producing a tick over 600 hp. Power will likely be routed to the rear- or all-four-wheels through a dual-clutch transmission, returning a mighty 0-60 mph time of just 3.2 seconds.

Prices for the as-of-yet unnamed coupe is set at around $1,600,000, a huge leap from even the Aventador, let alone the Huracan. If you miss out on this coupe, keep an eye out for the future, as Italdesign says there’s more to come. The design house plans to debut a new model every 18 to 24 months.