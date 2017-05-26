Isle of Man Puts BAC Mono Police Car in Fleet

While it isn’t uncommon for police departments to use slightly more radical road cars, here in the U.S., supercars are still quite a rarity outside of Dubai and the UAE. However, even the multi-million dollar police fleets in those Middle Eastern countries haven’t been crazy enough to deploy a single-seat supercar.

But the Isle of Man, a tiny island off the coast of the U.K. and home to the most famous motorcycle race in the world, has decided it needs a Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) Mono to patrol its streets.

For those that haven’t seen a BAC Mono before, it’s a single seat, carbon-fiber monocoque supercar powered by a 2.3-liter Cosworth-tuned Ford four-cylinder engine generating 305 horsepower. While its horsepower isn’t anything compared to Ferraris or Lamborghinis, the BAC Mono weighs just 1,190 pounds sans driver. With 305 horsepower on tap and such a low curb weight, it’s a proper supercar and can hit 62 mph in under three seconds, and will absolutely blitz much more expensive and powerful cars around almost any track.

Yet, while the BAC Mono is a track weapon, it wouldn’t be our first choice when picking our next police car as it’s a pain to extricate yourself from the nearly horizontal seating position. And if you do need to arrest someone, there isn’t exactly a back seat to place said lawbreaker. Thankfully, according to BAC and the Isle of Man’s police department, the Mono will be used mostly for festival appearances to help create dialogue between the police and the citizens of the Isle of Man to “encourage safe and responsible driving.”

With that said, the press release also states that the BAC Mono will be used as a normal police car and “become an active member of the fleet.” That’ll surely make for a very interesting traffic stop the first time it happens.

The new police car has been given the traditional police livery of neon yellow and blue with a host of standard police lights. The officer in charge of the BAC Mono also receives a special “Police” branded helmet.

Police officer Andy Greaves, who is one of the force’s advanced drivers, a motorcyclist, and collision investigator, who will be the Mono’s caretaker, said, “It’s a remarkable vehicle, and clearly will be of huge interest to bikers and car drivers alike. We are here to promote safe use of the road, and it’s amazing how many people want to talk to you when this is your transport.”

No doubt about that.