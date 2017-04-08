Interview: Dave King, Vice President and Chief Special Operations Officer, Aston Martin Lagonda

Dave King is the vice president and chief special operations officer at Aston Martin Lagonda (AML). He started working on Aston Martin projects in 1995, while at Jaguar. He was involved with the very beginnings of Aston’s VH platform, which first underpinned the DB9.

Automobile Magazine: What is your specific role in regards to Aston Martin Racing?

Dave King: I’m the headquarters link in the AML relationship with Prodrive, which creates the AMR brand. I make sure that AML is contributing their role in the relationship and getting what we want out of it. This is both on a technical side and the commercial and marketing/PR side. I’m a figurehead within AML for what we do with AMR.

AM: How important is racing for AML?

DK: I’ve been around AML for a long time — 22 years. I’ve seen it change and mature into the global brand it is today. From the early 2000s onward, we invested in the VH platform, Gaydon, etc. That was the point at which the company was strong enough and needed to go racing again. We made the commitment in late 2003 and went racing for the first time at Sebring in 2005. We’re now going into our 13th season and the value we’ve had from racing for both verifying the performance of our road cars and improving the breed has been enormous.

AM: How has that changed with the departure of Dr. Ulrich Bez? I know he was a huge fan and supporter of AMR.

DK: The great news is that Andy [Palmer, president and CEO, AML] is just as enthusiastic about racing. Being a native of Germany and the German market being important, the Nurburgring was a focus for Dr. Bez. So far, Andy has only really dipped his toe in the water [with his personal racing]. From his point of view, racing keeps him close to the cutting-edge of our performance. He’s particularly supportive of developing the sports-car racing activities with AMR.

AM: Is racing for AML more about the image and marketing or is there valuable engineering trickle-down?

DK: We wouldn’t do it for the marketing alone. The engineering trickle-down has grown enormously in the last two to three years. We’re getting genuine racing input for cars like the Vulcan, to the extent that the AMR team did a fair bit of the engineering support including powertrain development. Also, we’ve used our drivers — Darren Turner, in particular — to cross over between racing and our high performance and track cars. Increasingly so, we’re seeing racing directly influence the shape of the technical specifications of our top-end road cars in particular — the special editions.

AM: You’re involved with a wide range of programs — from customer GT4 cars to the V8 Vantage GTE in FIA WEC. What is it about GT racing that makes so much sense for AML?

DK: Our customers and our fans can identify directly with the GT cars. Although they are modified, they look like the cars you can buy and drive on the road. It’s the spirit of sports car racing — a GT that’s a modified road car. The learning we get is also more directly relevant to the road cars. It’s also economically appropriate to race at that level.

AM: The GTE field has grown, including some cars that seem to be more race car-based than road car-based — the Ford GT and mid-engine 911 RSR, for instance. How does the V8 Vantage GTE fit into the seemingly more exotic competition?

DK: It’s a good question. Despite all the rumblings around the paddock about BoP [balance of performance] last year, I think the ACO and the FIA do a remarkable job on a whole. To balance such a diverse group of products so closely is impressive. The new cars are good for the sport and BoP encourages more diverse entries. I think the field will continue to grow. What more could you want than great sports-car brands battling it out wheel-to-wheel?

AM: What about entering a factory V8 Vantage GTE in the GTLM category in the IMSA WeatherTech series in the United States?

DK: We’re desperate to and it would be great. We’re just mindful of not stretching ourselves too far. AML is at a very important phase as we start to roll out our second-century plan products. We’re still heavily investing in new product development, and racing costs money. We’re lucky to be supported by partners but we can’t afford to spread ourselves too thin right now. The time will come, I’m sure, before too long that we can have a proper crack at racing in America.

AM: Talk about the Red Bull Racing F1 partnership?

DK: The specifics are that it’s a technical partnership with Red Bull. We wouldn’t be in F1 just to get our badge on the nose cone of a race car. The partnership has integrity because we are working very closely with the people at Red Bull to develop the new [Valkyrie hyper-car] project. It’s the access we have to their engineering knowledge — Adrian Newey, in particular, and his genius, if you like — and access to their facilities for simulation and analysis that goes way beyond what we would use ourselves in that area. So, we’re learning and gaining a lot from that and getting some visibility from our involvement in a small way in the F1 world. It works very well for us.

AM: Is there a place for Aston in the Formula E or electric GT/touring car world of racing?

DK: We’re obviously considering it because we are actively planning a future that involves battery and electric motors. It’s no secret that Andy is pushing us to go in that direction and we’re looking at an all-electric Rapide [road car] as a first step. The electric racing stuff is gaining traction very quickly, particularly Formula E, so we need to keep an eye on it but we have no immediate plans.

AM: There is a new V8 Vantage road car coming soon. What is the future of that car in regards to motorsports?

DK: I can’t really hit on that at the moment, as you can imagine. But you know that we have new cars coming and you know that Vantage is our racing platform. So, you can imagine at some point in the future we’ll look to replace or upgrade the racing platform. We envision a future in having a car available in all of the GT classes.