Infiniti Teases the Upcoming QX80 Redesign

At the New York Auto Show earlier this year, Infiniti showed off the QX80 Monograph, a full-size luxury SUV concept that the Japanese automaker said “illustrates how the design of Infiniti’s QX80 could evolve.” At the Dubai Motor Show next month, we’ll get to see how closely the production design sticks to the concept. But today, Infiniti gave us our first glimpse at the face of its new flagship SUV.

Based on what we can see here, it looks like the current QX60 was more of an inspiration than the Monograph concept. Neither the slim headlights nor the chunky grille made the cut. Instead, Infiniti chose a look that’s much more in line with production models like the QX60 and QX30. About the front-end design cues still present are in the lower half of the fascia. Of course, since we can’t even see the A-pillar, there could still be more Monograph-inspired styling in the rest of the vehicle.

But no matter how it looks, don’t expect the QX80 to be an all-new SUV. Roland Krueger, the head of Infiniti, told us at the show that it will still use the platform from the Nissan Patrol that dates back to 2011. It’ll also use the same 5.6-liter V-8 and seven-speed automatic transmission. Infiniti may add a smaller engine option, though, perhaps adding a turbocharged V-6 to the lineup.

Expect Infiniti to tease a few more angles over the next few weeks before the big reveal on November 14.

Images of the Infiniti QX80 Monograph concept pictured below.