Infiniti QX80 Monograph Previews Future Design for Large SUV

Never a wallflower, the Infiniti QX80 is as flashy on the outside as it is powerful on the inside. The automaker has kept, but refined, the QX80’s boxy design in a concept destined to premiere at the New York auto show next week.

The Infiniti QX80 Monograph shows off a taller and wider grille as well as slimmer headlights with a unique lighting signature. With these style updates, the QX80 Monograph looks a lot like the QX50 concept, which debuted at the Detroit auto show earlier this year. Infiniti hinted that a production QX50 would stay true to the concept, so we could see many of these shared front design elements on a production QX80 as well.

The QX80’s crescent-cut D-pillar has been reshaped to give the vehicle a more athletic stance. A wrap-around window emphasizes the angular shape of the large SUV.

A product of the automaker’s design studio in Atsugi, Japan, the model serves as a study that will likely be used to gauge public reaction to the new styling. The automaker says the QX80 Monograph “illustrates how the design of Infiniti’s QX80 could evolve.”

The Infiniti QX80 Monograph will debut April 11 ahead of the New York auto show.