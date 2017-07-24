Infiniti QX70 Discontinued for 2018

The Infiniti QX70 has been put out to pasture, at least for the immediate future. The midsize crossover won’t be offered for the 2018 model year.

Originally reported by Automotive News, the decision to kill the QX70 comes as Infiniti wants to focus on other crossovers. In a statement to Automobile, an Infiniti spokesman confirmed the QX70’s departure.

“Infiniti is preparing for new and updated crossovers and sport utility vehicles, including the all-new QX50 which we expect will become one of our best-selling products,” Infiniti said in a statement to Automobile. “As a result, there will not be a QX70 for the 2018 model year in the Americas.”

With its sporty looks and powerful V-6 engine, the QX70 had a unique personality from the other crossovers in Infiniti’s lineup. It was first offered in the U.S. during the 2003 model year, although it was known as the FX for much of its run.

The 2017 Infiniti QX70 packed a 3.7-liter V-6 producing 325 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque.

Sales of the QX70 actually increased during the first half of 2017 in the U.S. Infiniti sold 4,772 copies in the first six months, up 50.3 percent from the same time period a year ago. However, this number pales in comparison to other crossovers in the lineup. Infiniti sold 9,393 QX30s, 7,955 QX50s, 18,279 QX60s, and 9,920 QX80s in the first half of the year.

Although the Infiniti spokesman said he can’t speculate on future product plans, the company notes “the QX70’s spirit will indeed live on in other iconic vehicles from Infiniti.” At the Beijing auto show last year, Infiniti showed off the QX Sport Inspiration concept, which was believed to preview the QX70’s replacement. Automotive News reports that a replacement crossover based on the Nissan Murano will launch in 2021 or 2022, citing sources outside of Infiniti.

In the more immediate future, a redesigned QX50 is on the way. A concept shown earlier this year previewed a radical exterior design and a new VC-Turbo engine.