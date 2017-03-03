2018 Infiniti Q50, Q60-Based Concept Coming to Geneva

The 2018 Infiniti Q50 will debut in Geneva with a host of updates, including a second-generation steer-by-wire system. Also coming to Geneva is the Project Black S, which Infiniti calls “a radical reinterpretation” of the Q60.

The refreshed Q50 comes with an updated version of Infiniti’s steer-by-wire technology known as Direct Adaptive Steering. For the first time, a suite of autonomous technologies will be packaged under the new ProPILOT Assist banner. Infiniti has also redesigned the headlights, put in slimmer rear combination lamps, and created Sport packages with revised bumpers and wider intakes, reports Automotive News.

In collaboration with the RenaultSport Formula One Team, Infiniti has created the Project Black S based on the Q60 coupe. The model previews Formula 1-inspired hybrid technology that could eventually make its way to a production road car. With this new KERS-like powertrain, energy recovered through braking helps increase the car’s power and torque, providing for instant acceleration.

Along with its new energy recovery system, the Project Black S is expected to gain unique athletic and aerodynamic design elements. Infiniti says it will study the public’s reaction toward the Geneva model to determine whether to offer a new performance model line in the future.