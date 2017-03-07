2017 All Stars Contender: Infiniti Q60

The artist formerly known as the Infiniti G37 hit 2016 in all-new form aiming to make a statement. It’s most fearsome version, the 2017 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400, packs a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 making 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque good for a roughly 4.5-second 0-60 mph, based on an-tested sprint posted by the closely-related Q50 Red Sport 400 sedan in the hands of our friends at Motor Trend.

Infiniti made sure to send us an example armed to the teeth with technology. Adaptive cruise control, lane control, blind spot intervention, 360-degree camera, and backup collision intervention are just a sampling of what’s included in the $1,850 technology package and $2,250 driver assistance package. Also included was the $2,250 premium plus package that adds Infiniti’s InTouch navigation system, heated front seats and steering wheel, and Infiniti’s Direct Adaptive Steering steer-by-wire technology, which added another $1,000 to the total. Throw in another $800 for the sexy red paint and you arrive at the $60,355 as-tested price.

Despite the bevy of tech, our judges focused their eyes on other aspects of the sports coupe.

News editor Conner Golden was fond what he saw. “I’m a huge fan of Infiniti’s styling direction, especially in the case of the Q60. It’s a well-sculpted two-door, and is as distinctive now as the G35 coupe was back in the early 2000s.”

Contributor Nelson Ireson was pithier with his thoughts, describing the Q60 as “comfortable and blazingly quick on the street,” while features editor Rory Jurnecka called it “a small, racy looking two-door that would be easy to live with and delivers a compelling package to your average buyer.”

Was Jurnecka’s damnation with faint praise a common theme or an outlier on the way to the Q60’s journey home with an All-Stars trophy? Come back on March 11 to find out.