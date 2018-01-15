Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept Arrives Amidst Detroit’s Truck Party

The vehicle that replaces the Infiniti Q70 will be replaced not by a traditional sedan, but by a four-door “coupe” in the vein of the Mercedes-Benz CLS and Audi A7. At least that’s the conclusion that we get from reading the press release for the luxury brand’s 2018 Detroit Auto Show debut, the Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept.

Infiniti says that the Q Inspiration is “the first manifestation of Infiniti’s new form language for an era of advanced powertrains,” so expect future Infiniti cars to bear a close resemblance.

The release also claims that Infiniti’s new VC-Turbo variable-compression engine “has liberated Infiniti’s designers from the constraints of powertrain architecture to realize a spacious interior.” All we can see is a fancy and futuristic pillarless cabin, but it is a concept, so we’ll have to wait for the production model to see the practical impact.

Additionally, Infiniti calls out the presence of parent Nissan’s new ProPilot semi-autonomous functionality. The technology made its debut on the 2018 Nissan Leaf and is also available on the 2018 Nissan Rogue. Functionality is currently limited to maintaining position in a single lane, but the automaker promises to add additional functions over the coming years.

Infiniti Global Division Vice President Christian Meunier summed the effort up as follows: “The premium sedan segment has become rather conservative. The Infiniti Q Inspiration previews something that could appeal to a younger audience, who seek modern design and new technologies to inspire and empower them.” He has a point and we look forward to seeing his employer’s next effort.