Infiniti Previews Q Inspiration Concept Ahead of Detroit Debut

A few weeks ahead of its official reveal at the 2018 Detroit auto show, Infiniti gives us a peek at the new Q Inspiration concept. This all-new concept is a design study previewing what we can expect from the brand in the near future.

At the moment, we’re only allowed a single rear-three-quarters shot of the car. From the looks of things, it’s still recognizably Infiniti, with a distinctive cutlines and drop-off edges toward the rear of the car. Beyond that, the Q Inspiration appears a bit slabsided, with a noticeable amount of flat real estate around the doors and portions of the rear quarter panels.

“Experimenting with new proportions in a typically conservative segment, the Q Inspiration features a shorter hood and elongated body,” said Infiniti executive design director Karim Habib. “We aim to take the traditional sedan architecture to its next stage of evolution.”

At the moment, information remains scarce on its powertrain and interior design, but it’s expected to pack either an electric/hybridized powertrain or the new variable compression four-cylinder found in the new QX50.

Look for more information and more photos closer to the car’s unveiling at the 2018 Detroit auto show.