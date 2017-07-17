Incredible 1950 Ferrari 166 MM/212 Export “Uovo” Heads to Auction in Monterey

It doesn’t matter how much cash you have to burn – it’s nigh-on impossible to be the center of attention at a vintage Ferrari concours. In a field of Ferrari 212s, 250s, 275s, and beyond, it takes an unbelievably unique car to drawn attention singularly. RM Sotheby’s might have one of the rare exceptions – the beguiling 1950 Ferrari 166 MM/212 Export “Uovo” is up for grabs at RM’s Monterey sale next month.

Visually, the Uovo (egg) is astonishing. The outrageous bodylines are thanks to the vision of sculptor Franco Reggiani and coachbuilder Carrozzeria Fontana, who were commissioned by famed Italian driver Giannino Marzotto. The car was created explicitly for use in competition, and to this end was designed with lightness and aerodynamics in mind. After Reggiani was finished, the curvaceous body and unique Duralumin alloy meant the car was roughly 330 pounds lighter than similar contemporary Ferraris.

Underneath this fabulous structure, the car carried cutting edge motorsports tech, including twin shocks, large 41 gallon fuel tank, and brakes lifted from a Ferrari Formula 2 car. Thanks to a 2.6-liter V-12 from a 212 Export, the car was quite competitive in its day. Initially campaigned in the Mille Miglia, the car eventually made its way down to Mexico for La Carrera Panamericana, but was never officially entered.

After residing in Mexico for a short stint, the Uovo was sold to a collector in Los Angeles. The car remained in the U.S. for a while, changing hands multiple times before settling back in Italy with the current owner since 1987.

Now, the wild Uovo is up for sale, slated for auction later next month in Monterey. It’s not as widely known as a 250 GTO or 250 Testarossa, but we’d reckon the Uovo would be better used as a historic Mille Miglia competitor and show-stopping concours competitor.