Icon Transforms 1965 Ford F-250 Into a Turbodiesel Beast

Los Angeles-based custom vehicle designer Jonathan Ward has become somewhat of a legend for his restomods that marry retro looks with modern performance. His company, Icon, just finished working its magic on this 1965 Ford F-250 Crew Cab, now powered by a modified 5.9-liter Cummins turbodiesel engine.

Icon sought out a rare body style for this reformer project known as The Six-Pack for its ability to seat six people. The truck is finished in a metallic silver two-tone paint scheme. It also designed, built and installed the nickel-plated aluminum trim throughout the project. The stainless steel inserts are laser cut. This feature was present on the original design, but Icon rendered it with higher quality.

Other exterior upgrades include custom LED taillights and a rear bumper since the original trunk didn’t have one. Icon made a subtle change to the badging, replacing the “Ford” lettering on the front grille with its own name but in the same font. They did the same to the badging on the side trim as well.

The interior was also completely overhauled. Red leather seats with plaid inserts dominate the cabin. Dashboard design is inspired by the original truck but redone in the same way as the exterior — with higher-quality materials, fit, and finish. The steering wheel got a makeover as well with leather wrapping and the Icon lizard in the center. A high-end audio system lives under the rear seats, and the driver can play music with a Bluetooth connection.

Ward is very happy with this work on the Crew Cab and even drove the standard version of the truck in the past. For all the details, check out his drive and walk-through of the finished product’s modifications.