The Icon Duesey is the First Watch From Jonathan Ward

At long last, watch collector, enthusiast, and most importantly, vintage 4×4 builder extraordinaire Jonathan Ward has put the Icon nameplate on a production wristwatch. Much like the FJs and Broncos wearing the Icon gecko, the new Icon Duesey watch incorporates a distilled design that intermixes vintage style with modern design language.

For fans of Icon and Jonathan Ward, an Icon watch was only a matter of time. Ward’s love for the horological is well documented and has directly influenced the automotive designs he churns out from his California workshop.

If the new Singer Track 1 completely redefines what we think about chronographs, the Duesey simplifies the time-only layout. In place of the standard three-hand design, the Icon utilizes a two-window digital display with jumping hours and scrolling minutes, inspired by a Duesenberg speedometer. Both windows are embedded in a polished onyx plate. It’s far from the first mechano-digital design–the A. Lange & Söhne Zeitwork, Vacheron Constantin Saltarello, and De Bethune DB28 Digitale come to mind–but it’s one of the cleanest, simplest high-end digital designs we’ve seen.

As simple and unadorned as it is, buyers won’t have any problem with wrist presence, thanks to the 42mm case and impressive finishing on the movement, viewable through a clear caseback. Power comes from a modified ETA 2892, an ebauche movement that has powered high end watches from Breitling, Omega, IWC, and Girard-Perregaux.

Like the Singer, the Icon provenance leads to a rather high price tag. Each of the 50 Dueseys sticker for $11,500, and is offered directly by Icon.