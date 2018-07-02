Icon Launches Classic Bronco Old School Series

If you are a big fan of the first-generation Ford Bronco that was made from 1966 to 1977, we have some great news. Icon 4×4 now offers the new Classic Bronco Old School Series, which delivers vintage looks with cutting-edge performance and 21st century niceties.

Similar to the builder’s bespoke BR series that takes old Broncos and transforms them into better than new ones, the Old School Bronco can be built in as little as six months depending on the type of interior design chosen.

The Old School Series celebrates Icon’s 10th anniversary and feature restored stock bodies with traditional gloss paint and factory bumpers. The company states that all other components follow the Icon BR ethos that combines modern technology with classic design.

“The idea here was to go far more retro. We’ve actually had some clients who love their Icons but aren’t prepared for the attention they receive,” said Jonathan Ward, Icon founder and designer about his latest creations.

“Ten years ago, we had to create a different aesthetic when we launched the brand with the BR Bronco and FJ Land Cruiser. Now we can afford ourselves the luxury to do something much more stock. I’ve been wanting to evolve in this direction anyway.”

Like the builder’s BR Broncos, a Ford 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 engine that delivers 426 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque also powers the new series. The crate engine can be mated to a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.

The Old School Series Broncos also feature a custom Art Morrison chassis, 12-inch-travel Fox Racing coilovers, custom Dynatrac Dana-based axles, a Borla exhaust system, and four-wheel disc Brembo brakes. The package rolls on beefy, 33-inch BFGoodrich tires with billet aluminum 4-slot wheels.

Up front, ICON adds modern LED lights that mimic the original factory ones; around back, the Broncos get a factory rear spare-tire carrier. If you want a matte or eggshell paint finish on your Old School Series Bronco, you can forget about it—Ward recommends period correct gloss paint only. A factory hardtop and a custom full-length bikini top can be seen in the gallery below.

The inside looks stock but all the plastic bits have been replaced with billet aluminum or stainless steel knobs and controls. The updated, vintage-like Mustang steering wheel is available in several period correct flavors. Also power steering is standard.

Pricing varies depending on interior options requested, so you can expect to pay over three figures for your Old School Series Bronco. See Icon 4×4 for more details.