Hyundai Teases 2019 Santa Fe Ahead of World Debut in Geneva

The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe will have its world debut at the Geneva auto show in March, and Hyundai just released a teaser showing off its new profile and body lines.

When compared to the current model, the teaser image sports thinner headlights and redesigned taillights. A new prominent and continuous body line spans the side from headlight to taillight. The dash-to-axle ratio appears to be longer, lending a sportier look, as does the more swept back roofline.

The current Santa Fe has been around since 2013 and had a refresh in 2017. In a competitive three-row crossover segment, staying stagnant is bad. The Santa Fe delivers good value but never seems to shine. The current Santa Fe is powered by a 290-hp, 252-lb-ft of torque 3.3-liter V-6 backed by a six-speed automatic and we expect the redesigned Santa Fe to keep the same V-6 but receive a new eight-speed automatic that the refreshed 2019 Kia Sorrento and Cadenza received.

According to Hyundai, the fourth-generation 2019 Santa Fe will still offer a suite of driver assist safety features but add Rear Occupant Alert that monitors the back seats to detect passengers and alerts the driver when exiting the car. It will also receive automatic reverse braking. If the driver fails to respond to the rear-cross traffic alert system while reversing, the system will automatically apply the brakes in order to avoid a collision. Reverse automatic braking is a feature not yet offered by that many automakers, but Subaru and Nissan are two other non-premium brands that do offer it.

Hyundai has yet to say when the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe will go on sale but don’t be surprised to see it hit dealerships before the end of 2018.