Hyundai Teams Up with Vaccar for Extreme Tucson Sport SEMA Concept

Tis the season of SEMA specials, and as is tradition, Hyundai will be out in full force in Vegas with a fleet of highly customized sedans, hatches, and crossovers. Every year, the Korean automaker teams up with renowned performance shops to bring these wild creations to life, and this year, Ohio-based Vaccar turned a Tucson Sport into a hard-charging, musclebound showcar for the upcoming show.

Visually, it’s right on par with Hyundai’s past SEMA exploits. As a base, Vaccar repainted the SUV a striking Blue Metallic with a color-shift silver two-tone. An aggressive Vaccar front lip, side skirts, rear diffuser, and M&S front grille were installed, complemented by 20 x 9.5 Concept One wheels.

There’s plenty of gumption to back up the appearance, with extra performance on tap from a Boostec turbocharger, R50 blow-off valve, AEM intake, Vaccar front-mount piping, cat-back exhaust, and Magnaflow mufflers. A Mishimoto intercooler and VMS Racing baffled oil-catch tank keeps turbo temps low and oil pressure high. Bigger Vaccar-sourced front and rear brakes slow things down, while Vaccar-Gecko G-Street coilovers keeps things stable.

Inside, surfaces are redone in Katzkin grey leather with microsuede and contrasted blue stitching. A host of extra gauges feed boost pressure, oil temp, and A/F. Since this is a SEMA custom, Vaccar also installed a full LCD headrest kit and hi-fi sound system.

Check out the Vaccar Tucson Concept at the 2017 SEMA show in Las Vegas later this month.