Hyundai Sonata Facelift Revealed in New Sketches

Judging from these renderings, it looks like the Hyundai Sonata is about to undergo a pretty serious design renovation soon.

Hyundai Motor Group revealed two different sketches on its Facebook page yesterday. Each sketch shows four different Sonatas: the drawings on the left depict a facelifted model while the right two drawings show older versions of the car. Curiously, the leftmost Sonata pictured in the teaser receives a “turbo” badge, hinting at a new trim level for the midsizer.

The new hexagonal grille takes after the design of other new Hyundai products, including the 2018 Accent and 2018 Elantra GT. Along with a dramatic hood design, the facelifted Sonata also features a sleek back end that looks like it belongs on a sport coupe.

Hyundai introduced a new Sonata for the 2015 model year, so it’s due for a refresh any minute now on our shores. It’s likely the Sonata will receive at least some of the same engine choices, which consist of a 2.4-liter four-cylinder producing 185 hp, a 1.6-liter turbo-four with 178 hp, and a 2.0-liter turbo-four with 245 hp. Traditional hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are also available.

The Sonata continues to be Hyundai’s second best-selling product here, behind only the Elantra. While the sedan remains a solid option, Hyundai will have to resolve issues with refinement and driving dynamics before the Sonata becomes a top choice in the midsize segment.