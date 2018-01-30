Hyundai Santa Fe Shown in New Renderings Ahead of Geneva Show

The Hyundai Santa Fe was last redesigned for the 2013 model year, so it’s time the three-row SUV gets another overhaul. The automaker has released two new renderings of the fourth-generation Santa Fe ahead of its official debut in the coming weeks.

If the renderings are any indication, the new SUV takes design cues from the Kona. Like that smaller model, the Santa Fe features daytime running lights that are separate from the main lamps. It also has a new “cascading grille” that can be seen throughout the Hyundai lineup.

The renderings reveal the possibility of more prominent wheel arches, although those huge wheels are unlikely to see the light of day. The model’s dash-to-axle ratio looks longer, and the roofline sweeps back just slightly. In the rear, the Santa Fe receives redesigned taillights, a new bumper, and dual mufflers.

Right now, the Santa Fe features a 3.3-liter V-6 engine producing 290 hp and 252 lb-ft of torque. This engine comes paired with a six-speed automatic. We expect the new version to keep the V-6 but receive a new eight-speed transmission from the Sorento.

Hyundai will reveal the new Santa Fe in February before bringing it to the Geneva Motor Show in March. The vehicle could go on sale before the end of this year, although Hyundai hasn’t announced a timeline.