Next-Gen Hyundai Santa Fe Looks Like a Big Kona

Hyundai has fully revealed the next-generation Santa Fe in these new photos, and like we surmised from previous renderings, it looks a lot like the Kona.

Although it doesn’t appear to have all the Kona’s body cladding, the new Santa Fe features a similar twin headlight design and “cascading” grille. A silver bar connects the grille to the headlights, giving it a more premium feel over its smaller sibling.

The interior looks pretty nice, too, with a free-floating infotainment screen, digital instrument display, and stitching on the dash and doors. The Hyundai Santa Fe will make an appearance at the Geneva Motor Show.

The new Santa Fe to be revealed in Europe measures 187.8 inches long. At that length, it straddles the line between the current U.S.-market Santa Fe three-row (193.1 inches) and the two-row Santa Fe Sport (185.0 inches). So it’s unclear what to expect for the dimensions of the new Santa Fe lineup here in the U.S. In Europe, Hyundai offers the standard Santa Fe, available with five to seven seats, and the Grand Santa Fe, with six to seven seats.

Expect a host of safety features on the new Santa Fe. It will boast a new rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assistant, which warns the driver if a vehicle approaches from the side and can automatically apply the brakes. It will also feature Safety Exist Assist, which locks the doors temporarily to prevent occupants from opening a door into another vehicle approaching from behind.

We’ll learn more when the Santa Fe arrives at the Geneva Motor Show next month.