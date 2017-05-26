Hyundai Kona Teased in Cryptic Videos

Hyundai will reveal the Kona sometime this summer, but in the meantime, the automaker has released a host of cryptic videos teasing its new subcompact crossover. Some of the videos are food-themed, others are Hawaii-themed, and yet another one gives us a clear shot of the Kona’s side profile.

In the video below, the Kona shows off its muscular proportions and strong character lines. The roof is painted black in contrast to the rest of the body. We can also see hints of narrow taillights and aggressive wheel arches that make up for the car’s low ground clearance and give it the look of a true SUV.

Although we can’t see it in this videos, others Kona teasers show that the model will feature twin headlamps, which include LED daytime running lights that sit atop LED headlights. It will also feature the same cascading grille that we’ve seen on other new Hyundai models. Engine options on the Kona remain unclear, but Hyundai says it will offer all-wheel drive as an option. Expected to compete against the Mazda CX-3, Honda HR-V, and Toyota C-HR, the Hyundai Kona will arrive in the U.S. market in early 2018.

Another video shows Hyundai taking the covers off of the Kona and showing a few select parts of the vehicle including the Kona badge. A few other videos imagine the crossover as an orange and an egg, while two other videos tie the Kona to the Hawaiian destination it is named after. Check out some of these creative pieces below.