Hyundai Reportedly Developing a Sport-Tuned Kona N SUV with 247 HP

Based on our first drive of the Hyundai Elantra GT Sport, the upcoming Veloster N should be an absolute blast. Considering the former head of BMW’s M division was in charge of development, we have a feeling it will be much more fun to drive than the spec sheet would suggest. But once the Veloster N goes on sale, what’s next for Hyundai’s performance sub-brand? Apparently, a high-performance subcompact crossover.

According to Auto Express, the N division is developing a sportier version of the Kona. Hyundai reportedly has yet to officially sign off on the Kona N, but if that happens, expect it to use the Veloster and i30 N’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo. In this case, though, it may be detuned to produce about 245 hp.

“I’ve told [the engineers] to build the car, and we’ll see what happens with getting it approved,” N boss Albert Biermann told Auto Express. “It has to be the i30 N powertrain, really. Of course, we can give Kona different specifications on suspension and steering, although there are some common components we can use in that area as well, because it’ll be front-wheel drive like the i30 N. But we already know that it has to be that car’s engine and gearbox for the Kona N, yes.”

And while the idea of Hyundai launching a sporty sub-brand may sound as odd as it launching a separate luxury brand, it sounds like the first N car is already more popular than anticipated. “We’re at over 1,400 back orders in Germany, so supply has been an issue,” Biermann said. “But the reaction has been very positive. We set ourselves a position on performance and handling and it seems that it is a good balance.”