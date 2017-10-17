Look Out SEMA! Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport Concept is Coming Your Way

Hyundai will debut the BTR Edition Elantra Sport Concept at this year’s SEMA Show as a tuner’s take on the automaker’s well-received sporty compact.
Developed in cooperation with Blood Type Racing (BTR), this Elantra Sport gets a slew of modifications to make it more aggressive-looking and more potent.
Some of the key suspension changes include an HSD coilover setup, and an upgraded strut tower brace, chassis brace, and anti-roll bars from Pierce Motorsports.
The Elantra Sport’s 1.6-liter turbo-four gets BTR’s own custom EC tune and engine management software, a Torcon CAI intake, and a Pierce Motorsports exhaust system.
SSR GTXo1 19-inch wheels replace the factory 18-inch alloys and are wrapped in Toyo T1 Sport tires. Behind those wheels you’ll find a Fella big brake kit for improved stopping power. The car also features a Devil’s Own water/methanol injection system.
The Elantra Sport’s exterior gets custom headlights, AutoArt body and paint work, a custom Aerotek front, side, and rear aero kit, an APR GTC-200 GT wing, and the extremely bright BASF Glasurit Arancio Borealis (read: orange) paint job you see above.
Inside, the BTR Edition Elantra Sport Concept gets LED interior lighting, diamond stitched floor mats, a carbon-fiber steering wheel from SoCalGarageWorks, and a re-stitched OEM-style interior.
The BTR Edition Elantra Sport Concept will be one of a number of show cars Hyundai will debut at this year’s SEMA Show. Earlier this week, it revealed the Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Off-Roader Santa Fe Concept as the first SEMA-bound Hyundai show car.
In addition to its show cars, Hyundai will show the i30 N race car that participated in this year’s Nürburgring 24-Hour endurance race, marking the first appearance of an N-badged vehicle in the U.S. However, the first production N-badged Hyundai to arrive in the U.S. is expected to be the second-generation Veloster.
