2018 Honda Accord Configurator is Live

As far as midsize sedans go, it’s hard to do better than the 2018 Honda Accord. The new Accord is an excellent car that can handle family duty while still being pretty fun to drive. Heck, it might even be enough to convince people to forget about buying a crossover.

The popular midsize sedan has finally arrived on dealer lots, and the configurator is now live. So the question is, how would you spec your ideal Accord?

Sadly, you have to wait until next month to get the more powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that Honda borrowed from the Civic Type R (with a few modifications). Until that arrives, we think we’ll stick with the Accord Sport in San Marino Red.

It doesn’t come with leather seats, but Honda offers an optional manual transmission on the Sport at no additional charge. Yes, please. Add the optional 19-inch black allow wheels, and the Accord starts to almost look handsome.

The Sport trim also includes an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so for most people, there’s no need to spring for the navigation system.

With Honda Sensing, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, you’d have a midsize sedan that can handle family duty and still be fun to drive.

The only other option we think we’d add is the rear USB ports. After all, you never know when multiple passengers will need to charge their phones. After destination, we’d be out the door for $28,651.

Of course, we also couldn’t blame anyone for skipping an entry-level luxury sedan in favor of an Accord Touring, perhaps in Obsidian Blue. If you stuck with the stock wheels and added the rear USB ports, you’d have a midsize sedan that might even be more enjoyable than a base BMW 5 Series.

Granted, $34,795 is a lot of money for an Accord, especially considering that’s without the bigger engine, but it also includes everything from adaptive dampers to a head-up display, heated and ventilated front seats, and rain-sensing wipers.

Check out the configurator here and be sure to tell us on Facebook how you’d spec yours.