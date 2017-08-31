Stop What You Are Doing and Build Your New Bentley Continental GT, Right Now

Earlier this week, Bentley showed off the all-new Continental GT. With a 626-hp W-12 under the hood, it’s able to hit 60 mph in a mere 3.6 seconds—quicker than the Mercedes-AMG S65 Coupe.

Inside, the redesigned interior wraps you in high-end quilted leather, wood trim, and metal accents. There’s also a new rotating display that hides the infotainment system when it isn’t needed. It’s ridiculously cool even if it’s entirely unnecessary.

While Bentley isn’t delivering new Continental GTs just yet, it did just launch its online configurator. And that means it’s time to figure out exactly how you’d spec your car.

First, there’s the paint color. Bentley offers 17 different colors as standard. But why stick with a standard color like Portofino or Thunder when you could have one of the 13 available extended paint selections? Forget Camel. At least spring for Verdant.

Of course, then you have to pick the right wheels. There are eight options to choose from, but we say go big or go home. Skip all five 21-inch wheels and pick one of the three 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheels. We’re partial to the polished alloys, but you can’t go wrong with the other two, either.

Next, you have to pick the leather. But unlike a normal car, you have to decide on a main leather, a secondary leather, and how you want the colors split. There are 13 main hides and 10 secondary hides, all of which can be configured five different ways.

Once that’s done, you have to pick the wood for your cabin because, well, what Bentley would be complete without an acre of wood trim? There are eight kinds of wood to choose from, as well as the option to pick between a single finish and a dual finish. Do you want Liquid Amber over Piano Black or Piano Black over Liquid Amber? Deciding can be so hard.

You’re not done yet, though. Next, you have to pick the stitching. Contrast? No contrast? Contrast stitching and seat piping? What about the Bentley emblem? Do you want a blind stitch or a contrast stitch?

And what about the steering wheel? There are four different versions to choose. And once you have your steering wheel picked out, you have to pick out the carpets. Should they match the primary or the secondary hide?

Then, just when you think you’re almost done, you get to the list of optional equipment. There are seven different specifications you can choose, like the Touring Specification that adds lane assist, adaptive cruise control, night vision, a head-up display, and something called Bentley Safeguard Plus.

And even then, there are five more sub-categories to work your way through. Do you want the four-piece luggage set? Which sound system do you prefer? Should you get illuminated treadplates?

When you’ve finally picked out your perfect Continental GT, though, don’t expect to see a price. At least for now. Instead, there’s the option to send your specifications to a dealer, as well as a personal commissioning code.

We assume pricing will be added once Bentley announces it, but for now, you can safely assume it’ll be at least $200,000 before options.

Of course, if you want something truly unique, you could always call up Mulliner and have your car completely customized.