How Porsche Says It Will Make the 2019 Cayenne the Best SUV Ever

DUSSELDORF, Germany — After a long, long day in multiple classrooms at a driver training facility that provided a deep, deep dive into the innards and outtards of the 2019 Porsche Cayenne, we can safely predict two things:

One, Porsche will be profoundly disappointed if the new Cayenne isn’t recognized as the best SUV ever, given its performance on the road, the surprising emphasis on its performance off-road, and its general level of luxury, comfort, safety, and electronic sophistication.

Two, it is a pain in the ass—a very expensive pain in the ass—to build a new car at this level. That’s because global safety regulations dictate ever-increasing, pricey updates where, for example, changes must be engineered into every car, regardless of its destination, to accommodate Japanese pedestrian head-injury concerns. Plus, the market compels the third-generation Cayenne (generation one lasted from 2002 to 2010, two from 2011 to 2017) to be better everywhere: More powerful yet smaller engines that offer more horsepower and torque, and also better mileage. The package must be lighter, though probably larger to better accommodate passengers and multiple sets of golf clubs. The level of complication, especially electronic, increases exponentially, yet must remain more reliable than ever. Aerodynamic technology must allow the Porsche Cayenne Turbo to reach 177 mph, and remain stable and relatively safe.

By all accounts—well, the company’s accounts, anyway, as we don’t get to drive the Cayenne for a few more weeks—Porsche has hit its target in every area. And in the one subjective area that confounds the Germans because they can’t quantify it on a spreadsheet: This is arguably the first pretty Cayenne ever. Of course, there are tons of pretty SUVs out there—even Subaru got it all figured out with the new Crosstrek—so it was more of a necessity than a pleasant happenstance. Finally, the Cayenne looks premium.

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne is all-new, meaning not that we haven’t seen some of its bits and pieces before—the basic platform is shared with the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga. But Porsche engineers stressed that they took this platform and made it their own, making multiple wholesale changes to better suit the business plan which now calls for three Porsche Cayenne models: The base Cayenne (starting price is $66,750), powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 with 340 horsepower. The Cayenne S ($83,950) gets a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 with 440 horsepower. These are very similar engines despite the displacement difference. The piston bore is the same, but the stroke is slightly shorter in the 2.9-liter engine to better suit a modified crankshaft. Compression ratio and a few other specs are different, too.

Then there is the king of the hill: The Cayenne Turbo ($125,650), which represents a continuation of Porsche’s modern nomenclature problem as all 2019 Cayennes are turbocharged. But Porsche is so committed to the Turbo being the top-of-the-line model, “that if we ever end up with an all-electric Cayenne, we’ll probably call it the Turbo,” said one Porsche employee with a commendable sense of irony.

The Turbo has a 4.0-liter V-8 with two big turbochargers, pumping out 550 horsepower and 567 lb-ft of torque. That’s 30 more horses and 14 more lb-ft than before. Yes, it’s less than some monster SUVs, such as a Jeep Trackhawk, but the only off-roading a Trackhawk is likely to do is when it misses the apex in Turn One at Road Atlanta.

Still, get the Sport Plus package on the Turbo and—on pavement—you can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. The 707-horsepower Trackhawk is just 0.2-second quicker. All Cayenne engines, by the way, are mated to a new eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission.

So we’re looking at three models to start, far fewer than the 2017 lineup, where we have the Cayenne, Cayenne Platinum, Cayenne S, Cayenne GTS, Cayenne Turbo, Cayenne Turbo S, and Cayenne S E-Hybrid and Cayenne S E-Hybrid Platinum. By comparison, the 2017 Cayenne started at $60,600, and the Cayenne Turbo S topped the line at $161,600. Yes, there will be a Hybrid.

And no, nobody would say if a diesel version might come to the U.S. For many of us, the Cayenne Diesel was our favorite model: killer torque and, driven conservatively, 30 mpg on the highway. But don’t hold your breath. Apparently there was some issue with German diesels recently, which every company that builds diesel engines wishes you would forget ASAP.

The 2019 Cayenne is 2.4 inches longer than the current model, and all other dimensions, except for height, are marginally increased. Height is reduced by a third of an inch. Weight is down considerably, averaging about 4,500 pounds depending on model and trim. There are apps galore, including one that helps plan, and then records, your off-road excursions, presumably so you’ll have something to show the insurance company. Name a safety feature and it’s either standard or optional, from night vision to “maneuvering assist with rim protection” to voice activation that lets you say, “I am cold,” and the cabin temperature rises by two degrees. You can also get rear axle steering—to a maximum of three degrees—for an extra $1,620.

The Turbo is the only model with a rear motorized roof flap that extends not only to add rear downforces, but extends even more to act as an “air brake” when the car perceives you are trying to make a hard stop from high speeds. At 168 mph, for instance, Porsche says the air brake alone helps the Cayenne stop nearly seven feet shorter than it would otherwise. The Turbo also has grille flaps that open and close, depending on when you need cooling or increased aerodynamics. All told, if you click most every option box on the Turbo order sheet, you can likely top $170,000, and that includes the $5,810 Burmester sound system.

Speaking of stopping, the most interesting single aspect of the new Cayenne might be the Porsche Surface Coated Brakes, which coats a conventional iron disc with a layer of tungsten-carbide material. Combined with some special pads from Akebono, the brakes are supposed to last 30 percent longer, and reduce brake dust by up to 90 percent. To drive home the point, Cayennes with PSCB come with white (10-piston up front, 4 in the rear) calipers that, frankly, look very odd; the white almost looks like a base coat for some other color. You can still opt for the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), which have yellow calipers. Soon, Porsche tells us you may be able to match caliper color to the body color.

According to a couple of Porsche pro test drivers, unless you are looking purely for the modest weight savings of the PCCB, go with the coated calipers. There’s virtually no difference in performance.

And there are two huge advantages: One, the coated calipers cost an extra $3,490, while the ceramics add $9,080. That’s on the Cayenne and Cayenne S—the coated brakes are standard on the Turbo. Advantage two: After maybe 100 miles, the pads polish the discs to a downright chrome-like shine. Even if they are seriously abused on a racetrack, the discs may turn black, but will self-polish back to a shine quickly. In terms of pure presentation, we suspect just as many Porsche buyers will opt for the coated brakes to get what appear to be chrome-plated discs as they will for the extra stopping power and cleanliness. Expect to see these brakes introduced in most every new Porsche from here on out, as apparently they can’t be retrofitted to existing models. Not yet, anyway.

The presentation was, as mentioned, heavy on the Cayenne’s off-road prowess. We’re pretty confident a considerable majority of, say, Range Rover owners seldom if ever leave the pavement, but we wonder if any Cayenne owner, especially in view of the so-low-profile 21-inch tires (285/40 front, 315/35 rear) that come on the Turbo, go off-roading. Perhaps they do on the lesser two models, which are offered with front and rear stainless-steel skid plates ($1,560).

Still, part of the deep-dive was a ride in a Turbo over a pretty severe off-road course, and it held its own, even climbing up a very steep, damp concrete road despite the summer tires it wore. Professional Porsche drivers also took us for a couple of fast laps on a road course, which included one sweeper that was rather wet. One of the presenters insisted the new Cayenne is “the first sports car in the SUV segment.”

Just might be. We’ll see soon, when Porsche lets us move over to the driver’s seat. As for on-sale dates, the Cayenne and Cayenne S are scheduled to arrive in the U.S. next summer, with the Cayenne Turbo landing a bit later in the fall.