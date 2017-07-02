Horacio Pagani’s Dream Garage

Most carmakers only allow their own cars to be parked in front of HQ, and most car company bosses usually avoid mentioning the competition. Not Pagani. His personal parking space outside his new factory is as likely to be occupied by his Porsche 918 or Ferrari TdF as one of his own cars. He doesn’t conceal his lifelong enthusiasm for the other supercar makers just because he competes with them.

Horacio Pagani on the:

Porsche 918

“Porsche is the reference point when it comes to sports cars. It is the sports-car maker. Ferrari is iconic, incredible, legendary. But at the technical and engineering level, Porsche is the greatest—beyond a doubt. I own a 918. I bought it because I like Porsche GT cars, even though I don’t like hybrids. But if you buy a car like that, it’s not a rational choice. Why did I buy it? Because I love it, full stop. During the final tests for the Huayra BC at Imola we tested it against a 918. We said, ‘Which car is the standard that others are held up to now? Which hypercar of the last few years has the best performance?’ We all agreed that it was the 918.”

Ferrari F12tdf

“My Tour de France arrived recently. I drove it with a client a bit, and it started to sing. It sounded like Whitney Houston, it sang like Pavarotti, endless long notes. It gives you goosebumps. It’s incredible. When I uncovered the car and saw the Ferrari logo, I had the urge to kiss it. Even telling the story now makes me emotional. It really hit me.”

Mercedes-AMG Project One

“I like the fact AMG is making a car with F1 technology. I will buy one. Mercedes has been incredible in its use of this technology, and it has shown that by winning in F1. I think it’s fantastic that it is producing a supercar with that technology.”

2017 Ford GT

“I was the first to order it in Europe. In my view, the designer who created that car has very good little hands. I think it’s one of the most beautiful supercars of the last 20 years, one of the most original of the last 20 years. Perhaps the engine is a bit on the small side.”

McLaren P1

“The McLaren building is truly incredible, fantastic, one of the most amazing factories I have ever seen. I have been twice to visit. The details are incredible. I promise you: If the P1 hadn’t been hybrid and therefore weighed 1,400 kilo-grams (around 3,100 pounds), I would have bought one.”