Honda Sports EV Concept Scores a Home Run in Tokyo

Honda rolled out a ton of product at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show, but the coolest car for us is the company’s Sports EV Concept.

Not a whole lot of information was provided about the stylish concept except that it combines EV performance with artificial intelligence (AI) inside a compact body “with the aim to realize the joy of driving the user can feel with a sense of unity with the car.”

Yep. That’s it—thanks Honda! Visually, the white two-door coupe is a combination of a Datsun 240Z, a Toyota 2000GT, and an Opel GT with the cuteness of a Honda S600.

Up front, there’s a plastic grille that doubles as a monitor and shields the car’s cameras and round headlights.

The two-seater has cameras instead of mirrors. These are mounted mid-level behind the front wheel well. The hood is sunken down low and appears to be connected to the windshield.

It has a tinted glass roof that extends to the rear like a hatch. Around back gets simple square taillights, an illuminated badge, and a long diffuser.

The Sports EV shared the stage with the Honda Urban EV that we fell in love with at last month’s Frankfurt Motor show.

Honda is already planning a model based on the Urban EV that’s expected to go on sale in Europe and Japan in 2020. We hope the Sports EV gets the same treatment and makes it way to the U.S. market as well.

The boxy Honda NeuV concept rounded out the company’s EV offerings along with a hybrid CR-V and the Clarity PHEV.

For motorcycle fans there’s a new Gold Wing, Super Cub, and Honda’s Riding Assist-e experimental bike to ogle along with plenty of other funky product to check out in the photo gallery from the show.