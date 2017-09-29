Honda Compact EV Sports Car Concept to Debut at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Honda has teased a new sporty electric coupe concept ahead of its debut at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. Called the Honda Sports EV concept, the car appears to incorporate retro design themes like the Urban EV concept from Frankfurt, which will also be on display in Tokyo.

Honda says the two concepts share a platform, but that the Sports EV has an “unforgettable silhouette” and “friendly front fascia.”

We can’t see that front end in this single teaser sketch, but we can see the car has a classic coupe roofline, prominent shoulders, and square-shaped taillamps like the Urban EV concept. Honda also says the compact next-generation sports car will incorporate artificial intelligence somehow.

We don’t know much else about Honda’s EV coupe, but this teaser has us excited. Honda’s small sports cars, including the current Japanese-market S660 and the previous Beat, have mostly been forbidden fruit to the U.S.

A production version of the Sports EV concept may be no exception, but given that it will share a platform with a more mainstream EV hatch, a business case for the U.S. market seems less far-fetched.

Honda hasn’t said it will produce the Sports EV, but when the Urban EV concept debuted a few weeks ago, Honda said it previewed a production vehicle coming to Europe in 2019 and that its design language hinted at other electrified Honda models on the way.

Stay tuned for more details from the Tokyo Motor Show beginning October 25.