Honda Debuts All-New 2018 Odyssey Minnie Van

Minnie Mouse fans rejoice, there’s a happy rodent friendly, customized ride that was made especially for you. Say hello to the all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey Minnie Van. Yep, we’re surprised it didn’t happen sooner too.

Honda will unveil the all-new Minnie Van at Disney D23 Expo: Ultimate Fan Event in Anaheim, California this weekend.

In case you missed it, Honda also revealed the 2018 Accord in Detroit, while issuing a recall for 2.1 million 2013-2016 models worldwide because of possible engine fires.

But back to the “Minerna,” the one-of-a-kind, pink-polka dot design inspired minivan was created to celebrate Honda’s Disney-ABC partnership and for the “Disney Unlock the Magic Sweepstakes.”

One lucky winner gets a new Honda Odyssey (unfortunately not this one) and a grand prize vacation to Disneyland. The Minnie Van will also make a guest appearance on the Disney Channel and the “Mickey and the Road Racers” show.

“The all-new Odyssey was developed for modern families offering high-tech features, flexible seating, and new styling, all aimed at keeping everyone in the family happy,” said Susie Rossick, Honda marketing assistant VP, in a statement.

“In creating the Minnie Van that will be on display at the D23 Expo, we’re proud to partner with Disney-ABC and be inspired by the style of the most fashionable gal around — Minnie Mouse.”

Sadly, the Minnie Van is not for sale and only part of “Minnie’s Style: The Fashion House of Minnie Mouse” display for fans in Anaheim. A selection of Minnie’s iconic dresses and accessories from throughout the years will also be on view.

Honda’s 2018 Odyssey made it debut at this year’s Detroit auto show. The family friendly hauler has been the best-selling minivan in America for seven years.