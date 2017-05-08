Honda Civic Type R Price Announced for U.K.

We’re still awaiting U.S. pricing information for the Honda Civic Type R, but at least the automaker has revealed how much it will cost in the U.K. Today, Honda announced the hot hatch will start at $40,105 (£30,995.)

This number converts to just north of $40,000 at current exchange rates, but U.S. prices shouldn’t line up directly with prices for the U.K. In the past, Honda said to expect an MSRP in the mid-$30,000s, and unlike U.K vehicles, our Type R will launch in one fully loaded trim level.

The Type R sold in the U.K. will be available in two different trims, the highest one being the GT version that starts at $42,693 (£32,995.) The GT receives a host of features including dual-zone climate control, blind spot information with cross traffic monitor, a Honda Connect infotainment system with Garmin navigation, LED fog lights, and other goodies. A six-speed manual transmission is paired to a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine that produces 306 hp in the Type R.

All Honda Civic Type R vehicles will enter production at the automaker’s plant in Swindon, U.K. The model goes on sale in the U.K. this July. Considering it’s scheduled to hit the U.S. in late spring, we imagine a pricing announcement for our market is coming soon.