Honda Civic Type R Pickup Concept Hauls More Than Just Ass

It was only a matter of time before Honda started making special versions of the Civic Type R, but little did we know the first one would be a pickup. Created at Honda’s U.K. factory in Swindon, this vehicle swaps out the rear seats and cargo area for a truck bed.

To create the vehicle, Honda started with a pre-production Type R and modified it from the B-pillars back. It keeps its signature rear wing, which Honda made movable to allow easy access to the back. The bed looks properly durable to hold all types of equipment. In this picture, we can see Honda’s lawnmower products in the rear.

The truck retains the same suspension, powertrain, and gearbox as the standard Type R. It also features the same driving modes, which include Comfort, Sport, and +R. It probably won’t be as quick as the regular Type R, however, which we’ve tested hitting 60 mph in 5.0 seconds. Honda says the truck can zip to 62 mph in less than 6 seconds and reach a top speed of over 165 mph. With these specs, Honda calls it “potentially one of the fastest pickup trucks on U.K. roads.”

“We have a special projects division at the factory in Swindon and this project was a fantastic opportunity for the team to show just what their creative minds could do,” project lead Alyn James said in a statement. “The passion that our engineers have for Honda is shown in our latest creation and we are even considering taking it to the Nürburgring to see if we can take the record for the fastest front-wheel-drive pickup truck!”

Honda says it has no plans to put the Type R pickup into production. But last year, we heard Honda was considering other Type R variants, including a version that is more powerful than the existing model’s 306 ponies. Speaking with Automotive News, Civic chief engineer Hideki Matsumoto said the company was also looking into a grand tourer and an all-wheel-drive variant.