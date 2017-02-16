Production-Spec Honda Civic Type R Making 2017 Geneva Show Debut

We’ve seen enough prototypes, so now it’s time for Honda to reveal its most anticipated new car in quite a while. The Honda Civic Type R will debut in production form next month at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

We don’t expect the final production model to look much different from the prototypes we’ve seen recently. Honda has shown the Civic Type R with an aggressive hood scoop, carbon fiber splitter, extended wheel arches, and bold rear spoiler as well as smoked lenses for the LED headlights.

The Civic Type R will feature a version of Honda’s latest 2.0-liter turbocharged gas engine, but we don’t know how much power it will make. The outgoing Type R produced 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.

Production of the new Type R will begin this summer at Honda’s manufacturing facility in Swindon, U.K. Honda has already confirmed the Type R will make it to the U.S. for the first time.

In addition to the Civic Type R, Honda will also showcase the NeuV in Geneva. Designed with ridesharing in mind, the NeuV is an automated EV concept that can pick up and drop off customers at local destinations. It can also sell back energy to the grid when it’s idle. One unusual feature is its “emotion engine,” a set of artificial intelligence technologies that can detect human emotions and make appropriate suggestions to its occupants.