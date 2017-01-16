Honda Civic Type R Black Edition is Special Sendoff

Honda has finished production on the current-generation Civic Type R, and the last 100 copies to come off the line are special-edition models. The Honda Civic Type R Black Edition is headed to dealerships in the U.K. looking particularly sharp.

Like its name suggests, the Black Edition Type R features a black paint job along with prominent red accents on the front fascia and wheels. It also gets unique red rear wing end plates on the spoiler. The car’s red-and-black theme is particularly striking inside the cabin.

European customers looking for the Black Edition should act soon because Honda expects to sell out of the models quickly. Priced at £32,300, or roughly $39,300 at today’s rates, the Black Edition costs the same as the top-trim Civic Type R GT.

The outgoing Civic Type R boasts a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 306 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The next-gen model coming to our shores is also likely to get a 2.0-liter turbo engine. In September, Honda debuted a prototype that looks quite promising.

A final version is set to be unveiled later this year. When it goes into production, the Type R will once again be built at Honda’s manufacturing plant in Swindon, U.K., where the 10th-generation Civic hatchback is built.