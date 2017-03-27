Honda Civic Si Torque Specs Accidentally Leaked

The tenth-generation Honda Civic Si is expected to make its official debut next month at the New York International Auto show. The automaker had kept the specs for the sport compact, a prototype of which was shown in November at the 2016 Los Angeles auto show, under wraps, but someone appears to have released its torque figure via an email to Civic Si fans a bit early. Whoops.

According to CivicX.com forum member Rickyg0731, an email that was sent out to the Civic faithful who signed up for Si updates through Honda stated that the upcoming Civic Si would feature 192 lb-ft of torque derived from its 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

This is a 15 lb-ft increase from the Civic Sport and Touring models. That’s not exactly a tire-scorching bump, especially considering the upcoming 2017 Civic Type R develops 295 lb-ft of torque and 306 horsepower from its 2.0-liter turbo-four. However, we didn’t expect one either, predicting that the Civic Si would come with 215 to 230 hp. This torque figure, which was confirmed to us by a Honda representative, is in line with those expectations.

Few other details are known, but when it unveiled the Si prototype, Honda did state that the 1.5-liter would be mated to a six-speed manual transmission and that the car would feature active dampers, an active steering, and a “trick limited slip differential.”

The New York International Auto Show starts April 12 and we’ll be on the show floor detailing all the latest reveals and showstoppers, hopefully including the Civic Si. Stay tuned.