Highlights From the 2017 San Marino Motor Classic

SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA – We love Pebble Beach, Villa d’Este, Amelia Island and Chantilly just as much as the next incorrigible petrolheads, but sometimes there’s no substitute for rolling out of bed on a Sunday and lazing about your local car show.
SoCal auto enthusiasts were treated to an eclectic spread of four-wheeled exotica at this year’s San Marino Motor Classic, held at a bucolic park nestled within this tony LA suburb. Emcee’d by automotive personalities Dave Kunz and Ed Justice, Jr., the seventh annual event raised over $300,000 for the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA, the Rotary Club of San Marino, and the USC Trojan Marching Band. Show officials say the event has produced $1.6 million for various charities to date.
This year’s June 11 gathering saw a broad variety of vehicles arrayed under a pleasantly cloudy sky, keeping the attendees — both human and machine — from overheating. With nearly 200 cars separated among 42 classes, there was never a dull visual or auditory moment while roaming Lacy Park’s 30 acres of lawns. Brass and nickel era fans laid their eyes on everything from a La Bestioni Rusty One to a Pope Hartfield 9 Passenger; a particularly whimsical Thomas Model 18 complete with a rattan parasol holder took top honors. 1930s and 1940s-era American classics like Cadillacs, Duesenbergs, Packards and Pierce-Arrows were well-represented, as were big block American muscle cars and air-cooled Porsche 356s and 911s.
The Bantam class presented pocket-sized rides that should have been charged discounted entry fees for their Lilliputian footprints, while the triple pointed star offerings included 280SLs, 190SLs, a candy shop of 200 and 300-series sedans and cabriolets, and 300SLs (an alloy-bodied 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing snagged the Best in Show – Post War award). Heavyweights from the Nethercutt and Mullin collections duked it out across several categories, though the pre-war Best in Show prize went to Richard Atwell’s 1938 Delahaye Model 135 Roadster by Chapron. Incidentally, Peter & Merle Mullin did collect a National Automotive Heritage Award for their elegant 1937 Delage D8-120 Cabriolet by Chapron.
It wouldn’t be a Southern California car show without a smattering of supercars, and the largest array on show came from the private collection of jewelry and watch maven David Lee, who displayed everything from a 1964 Ferrari GT250 Lusso Competizione (which won “Most Significant Ferrari”) to a 2014 Pagani Huayra, a 1967 Ferrari GTB/4 2S, and a 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari. Not to be outshadowed by the Italians were dozens of Aston Martins, Jaguars, MGs, Morgans and Triumphs.
The San Marino Motor Classic satisfied on a simple but gratifying level, offering the best of what we love about small car shows — grin-inducing sheetmetal, friendly crowds, and a touch of good natured competition.
Comments
We’ve Temporarily Removed Comments
As part of our ongoing efforts to make AutomobileMag.com better, faster, and easier for you to use, we’ve temporarily removed comments as well as the ability to comment. We’re testing and reviewing options to possibly bring comments back. As always, thanks for reading AutomobileMag.com.