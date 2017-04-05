Heritage Edition Joins Nissan 370Z Lineup for 2017

The nine-year-old Nissan 370Z is hanging on for another model year. For 2018, the 370Z can now be ordered with a new Heritage Edition package that adds a host of fresh aesthetic touches to the sports coupe.

Buyers have a choice of either Chicane Yellow or Magnetic Black paint when configuring their Heritage Edition Z. Yellow Zs wear special black mirror caps, black exterior graphics, and yellow interior trim, while black ones feature yellow interior trim and silver exterior graphics.

Additionally, each Heritage Edition arrives wearing the same updates made for 2018 to the rest of the Z range. These include updated head and taillights, a revised rear fascia paint scheme, smoked chrome door handles, and a new clutch from EXEDY for manual 370Zs.

Power still comes from the familiar 3.7-liter naturally aspirated V-6, which pushed out 332 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque shipped to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission.

Beyond 2018, the future of the aging Z is uncertain. Nissan has remained quiet on that front. There have been rumors of moving the next-gen Z down to a GT86/BRZ competitor, or even of adding the name to a high-performance crossover (a la the 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross). If we had to guess, our money would be on a new sports coupe for the Z’s 50th anniversary in 2019.