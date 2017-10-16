Polestar Puzzle Solved Using All 70 Teaser Images

Earlier this summer, Volvo announced plans to turn Polestar into an electric performance brand. The first Polestar-branded car is set to debut October 17, but leading up to the big reveal, Polestar has been teasing it out one piece at a time. With all 70 teaser images finally released, we fired up ye olde Photoshop machine to see what they would make. The result is the image you see above.

Since it’s only a rear view, there’s only so much we can say about the new Polestar, but it’s obviously S90-inspired. Based on both the roofline and what we can see of the side-view mirrors, it looks like it’ll be a coupe, like the rumor we’d already heard. We still don’t know how much power it will make but that same rumor suggested around 600 hp.

The Polestar’s rear end also looks a lot like the Volvo Concept Coupe (shown above) that we first saw back in 2013. That means there’s a pretty good chance the Polestar will be an updated version of that car, which we would gladly accept. After all, just look at this car. It’s gorgeous.

Even if the production version doesn’t make the 600 hp that it’s rumored to produce, if it looks anything like the Concept Coupe, that’ll be perfectly fine with us. The world could always use more personal luxury coupes.

Be sure to check back tomorrow for the big reveal. Fingers crossed that the car we see really is a production version of the Concept Coupe.