Here’s Your Second Chance at Tupac’s 1996 Hummer H1 Hardtop

If you were upset about missing the boat the first time around, Tupac Shakur’s 1996 AM General Hummer H1 Hardtop is back on the market. Tupac’s Hummer sold for $337,144 last year, but thanks to an unpaid bill by the winning party, the H1 returns to the auction block later this week, giving Tupac superfans another crack at the last vehicle purchased by the late rapper.

Shakur bought the Hummer just one month before his death. It wears a suite of customizations that include Dick Cepek off-road lights, 360-degree spotlight, an external PA system, 12,000-pound winch, and heavy duty bumpers at both the front and rear of the truck. Inside, drivers are kept on the right path with a Sony navigation system and you can blast “2Pacalypse Now” in tribute at volume thanks to a Clarion sound system is fed by a 12-disc changer.

Power comes from a 6.5-liter turbodiesel V-8 engine, chugging away with 195 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque. This gumption is routed through a heavy duty four-wheel-drive system and automatic transmission.

Included in the sale is a “YAKNPAK” vanity plate honoring friend and Outlawz rapper Yaki “Prince” Kadafi, promotional cassettes from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” and Tupac’s own “All Eyez on Me.”

If you want to own a piece of rap history, get in touch with RR Auctions ahead of the August 10 sale.