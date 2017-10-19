/ Hennessey Venom F5 Wants to Blow You Away Like a Tornado

The Hennessey Venom GT made headlines by topping the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport’s top speed with a 270.49 mph run.

Now, the Texas-based tuning house is dead-set on beating that feat with their next world-beater, the Hennessey Venom F5.

The triple exhaust-tipped hypercar is named after the most intense category of tornado with wind speeds between 261 and 318 mph, an F5 on the Fujita scale.

True to its name, Hennessey designed the F5 to be capable of approaching a blistering 300 mph.

The hypercar will be built at the company’s Texas headquarters and have a custom chassis and design.

Hennessey aims to take the Bugatti Veyron’s production car record for highest top speed, which the Venom GT never accomplished within the parameters set by Guinness World Records.

For now, we’ve only seen the car’s rear up to the rear three-quarters angle, apart from one shot in the trailer that shows the front in an incomplete 3D model.

Venom F5 Unveiling Event will be on November 1st at 11 am Pacific time in the Shell Pioneering Performance Pavilion at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas. This event will be live streamed. #hennessey #venomf5 #shell #pennzoil #semashow2017 A post shared by Hennessey Performance (@hennesseyperformance) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

It appears to be a mid-engine design with loads of aero bodywork. Hennessey will fully unveil the Venom F5 at the SEMA Show on November 1st in the Shell Pioneering Performance Pavilion.

We can’t wait to see the F5 in person and take it for a spin.