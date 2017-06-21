Hennessey Venom F5 Promises to Hit Speeds “Approaching 300 MPH”

Hennessey has announced its intention to build a new hypercar called the Venom F5, which it claims will be capable of speeds “approaching 300 mph.” Hennessey says the Venom F5 will be built from the ground up and utilize a unique chassis and body, unlike the current Venom GT that’s based on a highly modified Lotus platform.

The new car is named after an F5 tornado, which can produce wind speeds between 261 and 318 mph. The Venom F5 will offer greater levels of power and better aerodynamics than the current Venom GT, according to Hennessey. Spearheading this development will be a new company called Hennessey Special Vehicles, which was established by founder John Hennessey to undertake special projects like the Venom F5. Hennessey Special Vehicles will operate on the same campus as Hennessey Performance Engineering, which will continue to handle the tuning side of the business.

No other details have been given about the Venom F5, but the company does say its goal is to challenge the Bugatti Chiron for the title of world’s fastest production supercar. The Chiron features a quad-turbo 8.0-liter W-16 engine that produces 1,479 hp and 1,180 lb-ft of torque. All that power is routed to all four wheels via a sophisticated all-wheel drive system. The current Hennessey Venom GT makes 1,244 hp and 1,155 lb-ft from a twin-turbo 7.0-liter V-8.

Hennessey first announced the Venom F5 back in 2014, when it released a few concept renderings. At that time the company said the car would be capable of 290 mph. The Chiron is electronically limited to 261 mph, but is capable of going faster on special wheels and tires.

The Hennessey Venom F5 will debut later this year. Check out the video below for more on the upcoming hypercar.